Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer

(CNN) Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

The actress went on to say "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."

"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality," she concluded.

"Veep" co-star Tony Hale re-tweeted the announcement from Louis-Dreyfus.

