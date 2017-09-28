Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer

Celebrities battle cancer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account in September.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," Louis-Dreyfus wrote.
"Grey's Anatomy" actress Kate Walsh revealed that she was diagnosed in 2015 with a benign meningioma, a tumor that arises from the lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Within three days, she had the tumor surgically removed.
Legendary television and radio host Larry King revealed in September that he underwent surgery for lung cancer. The former smoker said he was diagnosed with stage I cancer after receiving a chest x-ray in July.
Maria Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor after she began feeling lightheaded on set and suffering from headaches and slurred speech in February. Menounos' surgeon was able to remove nearly 100% of the tumor, which was benign.
Comedian and writer Jeannie Gaffigan underwent nine hours of surgery May 1 to remove a tumor from her brain stem.
Actor Val Kilmer denied it in 2016 when his former costar Michael Douglas said the "Top Gun" star was suffering from oral cancer. But Kilmer said in April during a Reddit AMA session that he "did have a healing of cancer."
"Bachelor" alum Lesley Murphy has used social media to document her fight against potentially getting cancer. In April, she had a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which greatly increases a person's risk of developing breast cancer.
Actor Ben Stiller revealed in October that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. The tumor was surgically removed three months later, in September 2014, and Stiller has been cancer-free since.
Hugh Jackman recently underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma, again, according to a social media post. The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times.
Jaime "Taboo" Gomez of the Black Eyed Peas revealed in November that he survived testicular cancer.
Former Rolling Stone bass player Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. An original member of the band, which formed in 1962, Wyman left the group in 1992. The 79-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, 52, pulled out of the band's tour in June after his Hodgkin's lymphoma returned.
Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed in 1992, and the singer has become an advocate for breast self-examination.
Hugh Jackman posted a picture to Instagram in November showing his nose bandaged after his doctor found and removed a cancerous growth.
ABC's Amy Robach found out she had breast cancer in November 2013 after she had a mammogram done live on "Good Morning America" for cancer awareness month.
Radio personality Robin Quivers quietly battled cancer for months, but she had happy news to share with "Howard Stern" listeners in September 2013. On the show, Quivers revealed that her doctors believe she's cancer-free after receiving treatment, including chemotherapy.
Australian singer Kylie Minogue was only 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.