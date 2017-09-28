Story highlights Lopez posted about family

(CNN) As she aids in the effort to help the people of Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez can now rest easy that her family members have been located.

The singer posted a video on her Instagram account of her aunt and uncle in Puerto Rico, which was hard hit by Hurricane Maria when the storm made landfall last week.

After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

"After a long 6 days we found the last of the family," Lopez wrote in the caption of the video posted on Wedesday. "Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou"

Earlier Lopez had posted a video about the devastation saying that she and her cousin still had not heard from family there. The storm destroyed much of the island's infrastructure and knocked out cell phone service and electrical power.