(CNN)As she aids in the effort to help the people of Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez can now rest easy that her family members have been located.
The singer posted a video on her Instagram account of her aunt and uncle in Puerto Rico, which was hard hit by Hurricane Maria when the storm made landfall last week.
"After a long 6 days we found the last of the family," Lopez wrote in the caption of the video posted on Wedesday. "Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou"
Earlier Lopez had posted a video about the devastation saying that she and her cousin still had not heard from family there. The storm destroyed much of the island's infrastructure and knocked out cell phone service and electrical power.
She implored her fans to donate to the relief efforts to help those affected by the storm, which made landfall in Puerto Rico last Wednesday.
"Today Puerto Rico needs our help," she said in last week's Instagram video . "I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló."
Lopez and her celebrity cohorts are doing their part.
She and former husband Marc Anthony have formed Somos Una Voz, or We Are One Voice which is bringing together stars in the sports and entertainment world to help hurricane victims on the island.