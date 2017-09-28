Photos: Hugh Hefner Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died on September 27, 2017. He was 91. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Hefner built himself into an icon, along with the Playboy Mansion, in which he posed for this November 2005 photo. The building was sold for $100 million in 2016 , but Hefner remained living there until his death.

Hefner was born April 9, 1926, in Chicago to Glenn Hefner, an accountant, and Grace Hefner, a teacher. Both parents were conservative Protestants from Nebraska. This photo shows a 1-year-old Hugh, shared by Hefner himself on Instagram in 2013.

Another early photo of Hefner shared on his Instagram shows him in 1933.

Hefner poses for a photo at a high school football game in 1944. Shortly after he graduated from high school that year, Hefner joined the US Army as a writer for a military newspaper.

Hefner seen at Camp Hood, a US Army base in Texas, in 1944.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953, growing it into a multibillion dollar empire. He bought the building that would become Playboy Mansion in the 1970s.

Hefner was intimately involved in the early days of Playboy magazine. This photo shared by him on Instagram shows Hefner hopping through a chaos of paper in his office to take a phone call in 1962.

Hefner opened Playboy Clubs -- which became an icon of the brand -- all over the world. Seen here arriving in London with an entourage of Playboy "Bunnies" in June 1966, he was in the UK to open the 16th Playboy Club.

Hugh Hefner seen aboard his private plane in 1970.

Hefner holds his catch while fishing off the coast of Miami, Florida in this undated photo he shared on Twitter.

Hefner and his then-girlfriend Barbi Benton pose with Playboy Bunnies at London's Heathrow Airport.

Hefner seen in front of the Hollywood sign in 1978 in this photo for Weekend Magazine he shared on Twitter.

Hefner and his daughter Christie seen in New York in 1982. Hefner is survived by four children.

Hefner poses with a cockatoo in one of his iconic silk robes at the Playboy Mansion in November 1993.

Hefner seen with his second wife Kimerley Conrad, a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, and their sons Marston and Cooper in April 1994

Hefner poses with his daughter Christie, then CEO of Playboy, at her wedding to former Illinois state senator William Marovitz in 1995.

Gilbert Gottfried speaks at the New York Friars Club Celebrity Roast honoring Hefner in New York on September 29, 2001.

Hefner poses at an event honoring actor Robert DeNiro on June 12, 2003 in Hollywood, California.

Hefner seen with actor James Cann during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003.

Hefner poses for a photo during "Hef's Fabulous Life" celebration held in Hollywood in January 2004.

Playboy covers seen on display at the "Playboy Exposed" exhibit in October 2005 in London, UK.

Hefner poses with Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison at a signing for DVDs of their reality show "Hugh Hefner And the Girls Next Door" in August 2006.

In this November 2007 photo, Hefner smiles while signing copies of the Playboy calendar and "Playboy Cover To Cover: The 50's" DVD box set.

Hefner and his third and final wife, Crystal, attend Playboy Mansion's Annual Halloween Bash in October 2014. The two married in 2010, when she was 24 and he was 84.

Hefner poses with Playmate of the Year 2013 Raquel Pomplun (2nd left) and Miss December 2009 Crystal Hefner (2nd right) at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

An early photo of Hefner with a bevy of "bunnies" at one of his chain of Playboy clubs.