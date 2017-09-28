CNN 10 - September 29, 2017

In this Friday's show, we're explaining the significance of a change in Saudi Arabian law that will allow women to drive. Our other stories include the danger posed by an Indonesian volcano, a plan to reform the U.S. tax code, and the unlikely history of a very famous confection.

1. Name the chancellor of Germany, whose government dynamics could change following an election that gave seats to a relatively new, right-wing party.

2. Ri Yong Ho is the foreign minister of what country, which has been engaged in a war of words with the U.S.?

3. Name the ethnic group that makes up about 15-20 percent of Iraq's population and that recently voted for independence.

4. This week, Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate decided not to hold a vote on their latest effort to repeal and replace what law, which was passed in 2010?

5. Name the animal that was featured on Wednesday's show and is known for its ability to kill snakes by repeatedly kicking them.

6. In what European nation would you find the city of Veles, which used to be known for its ceramics but is now locally known for its fake news websites?

7. What is the government type of Saudi Arabia, a nation whose leaders are changing the law to allow women to drive?

8. Name the specific island in Indonesia whose Mount Agung volcano is threatening to erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.

9. What Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to collect income taxes?

10. What was the profession of the man who invented cotton candy?

