CNN 10 - September 29, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 29, 2017

In this Friday's show, we're explaining the significance of a change in Saudi Arabian law that will allow women to drive. Our other stories include the danger posed by an Indonesian volcano, a plan to reform the U.S. tax code, and the unlikely history of a very famous confection.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

Click for a printable version of the Weekly Newsquiz.

1. Name the chancellor of Germany, whose government dynamics could change following an election that gave seats to a relatively new, right-wing party.

Read More