Breaking News

From North Korean refugee parents to the Blue House: meet South Korean president Moon Jae-in

By Jane Sit and Paula Hancocks, CNN

Updated 11:51 PM ET, Thu September 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

talk asia moon jae-in a_00002616
talk asia moon jae-in a_00002616

    JUST WATCHED

    Meet South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meet South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in 07:27

Story highlights

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in's parents fled from North Korea during the Korean War.
  • He is a former human rights lawyer, who was jailed for taking part in protests as a student.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Arriving at the Blue House, the sprawling executive office and residence of the South Korean head of state, brings back memories.

Just a few years ago, CNN was invited to the same room to interview Park Geun-hye -- now the first South Korean president to be impeached.
Today, we're here to meet her successor, President Moon Jae-in.
    In stark contrast to Park, who was perceived as "disconnected," Moon is known as the approachable and humble president. He once said he wanted to be the leader "who could share a glass of soju (a Korean alcohol) with the public after work."
    Born to North Korean refugee parents, Moon Jae-in is a former special forces soldier.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inBorn to North Korean refugee parents, Moon Jae-in is a former special forces soldier.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    In 1972, he began to study for a law degree. As a student, he took part in protests against the dictatorship of the then-president Park Chung-hee and was arrested.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inIn 1972, he began to study for a law degree. As a student, he took part in protests against the dictatorship of the then-president Park Chung-hee and was arrested.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    He passed his law exams while in jail, going on to become a human rights lawyer.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inHe passed his law exams while in jail, going on to become a human rights lawyer.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    He met his wife, classical vocalist Kim Jung-sook, at university.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inHe met his wife, classical vocalist Kim Jung-sook, at university.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    The two married in 1981.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inThe two married in 1981.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    The couple has two children together.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inThe couple has two children together.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    As a human rights lawyer, Moon fought for democracy and labor rights.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inAs a human rights lawyer, Moon fought for democracy and labor rights.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    In 2003, when friend and colleague Roh Moo-hyun (left) was elected as president, Moon agreed to serve as his chief of staff.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inIn 2003, when friend and colleague Roh Moo-hyun (left) was elected as president, Moon agreed to serve as his chief of staff.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    In his autobiography, Moon says he never felt comfortable in that position.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inIn his autobiography, Moon says he never felt comfortable in that position.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Roh committed suicide in 2009, after which Moon began to focus more on politics.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inRoh committed suicide in 2009, after which Moon began to focus more on politics.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Moon first ran for office back in 2012, but lost out to the now-impeached former president Park Geun-hye.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inMoon first ran for office back in 2012, but lost out to the now-impeached former president Park Geun-hye.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    After Park was ousted, Moon campaigned on promises to address social inequality and the lack of economic opportunity in South Korea.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inAfter Park was ousted, Moon campaigned on promises to address social inequality and the lack of economic opportunity in South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    His campaign vows won him favor with younger voters.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inHis campaign vows won him favor with younger voters.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Since taking office, Moon has been a popular figure, achieving a nearly 80% approval rating in his first 100 days in office.
    Photos: From then to now: South Korean president Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-inSince taking office, Moon has been a popular figure, achieving a nearly 80% approval rating in his first 100 days in office.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    03 talk asia moon jae-in05 talk asia moon jae-in08 talk asia moon jae-in02 talk asia moon jae-in06 talk asia moon jae-in07 talk asia moon jae-in21 talk asia moon jae-in10 talk asia moon jae-in11 talk asia moon jae-in18 talk asia moon jae-in24 talk asia moon jae-in22 talk asia moon jae-in19 talk asia moon jae-in20 talk asia moon jae-in
    He arrives dressed in his signature dark suit and tie, his eyes warm and his smile fatherly, greeting the room with the same down-to-earth demeanor he projects to the public.
    Read More
    We talk for over an hour but it's not until the end of our interview that we pose the vital question: What kind of president do you want to be?
    His answer is straightforward, and ambitious.
    "The president who achieved a true democracy. The president who built a peaceful relationship between the North and the South. The president who achieved a more equal and fair economy.
    "That's how I want to be remembered."

    North Korean refugee parents

    A former special forces soldier and human rights lawyer, Moon was elected into office after winning 41% of the public vote in May.
    Younger voters liked his campaign vows to address social inequality and the lack of economic opportunity, but the older generation was disheartened by what they perceived to be his softer stance on Pyongyang.
    Still, many South Koreans look to him as a healer, tasked with bringing together a country left reeling from the corruption scandal that ended Park's political career and heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States.
    Moon Jae-in on North Korea and the United States
    talk asia moon jae-in b_00015203

      JUST WATCHED

      Moon Jae-in on North Korea and the United States

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Moon Jae-in on North Korea and the United States 07:54
    The unfolding crisis on the Korean Peninsula strikes a personal note with Moon: his parents were North Korean refugees.
    "My parents fled from North Korea during the Korean War because they despised the North Korean Communist regime. They fled to seek freedom and came to South Korea ... (they) always longed to go back and reunite with their families.
    "However, they were not able to realize this dream."

    The power of the egg

    Moon was born on the South Korean island of Geoje, before his family settled in the southern seaside town of Busan.
    As a law student in the 1970s, Moon was arrested and jailed after taking part in pro-democracy rallies against the dictatorship of Park Chung-hee, the father of Park Geun-hye.
    Recalling his days as a student protestor, Moon says: "At that time, people said it was like hitting a stone with an egg, but I still believed in the strength of the egg."
    Moon passed the bar in jail and became a human rights lawyer, fighting for democracy and labor rights while the country was under military rule.
    When his good friend and colleague Roh Moo-hyun became president in 2003, Moon joined his administration as chief of staff.
    He left Roh's administration in 2008, only returning to politics after Roh's suicide amid corruption charges in 2009.
    In 2012, Moon made his first bid for the presidency. The opponent he narrowly lost out to? Park Geun-hye.

    Pyeongchang 2018

    Next February, Moon will host in Pyeongchang one of the biggest sporting events in the world: the Winter Olympics.
    It will be the first Olympics on South Korean soil since the Seoul Summer Games three decades ago.
    Moon Jae-in reflects on his early days and looks to the future
    talk asia moon jae-in c_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Moon Jae-in reflects on his early days and looks to the future

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Moon Jae-in reflects on his early days and looks to the future 07:23
    "In 1988, the Summer Olympics were held in Korea which was a divided country ... It was an opportunity for the East and the West to come together in harmony and also take a significant role in ending the Cold War era."
    The 1988 games featured the largest ever number of participating nations during the Cold War era, although North Korea and Cuba stayed away.
    Moon says he's hoping that the Pyeongchang Olympics will ease tensions with North Korea.
    "I hope North Korea will also participate which will provide a very good opportunity for inter-Korean peace and reconciliation," he says.
    While some are concerned about security amid the escalating tensions with North Korea, Moon stressed that there is no need to worry about safety, calling South Korea one of the safest places in the world.

    A spot of gardening

    After a while, we suggest going for a stroll with the president in the Blue House gardens.
    It was there, in the midst of the well-kept greenery, that we passed a group of visitors touring the compound -- the Blue House is open to the public.
    As Moon entered their line of vision, there was screaming and a rush of bodies towards the president.
    Despite the worried looks on his bodyguards' faces, he greeted the crowd happily, giving out hugs and shaking hands with the group.
    He even suggested taking a selfie.
    "So, that happens every day?" we ask.
    "Yes," he says, as we walked away, his fans in the distance screaming, "I love you!" and "You're so cool!"
    "When the visitors and I bump into each other, we take pictures, people also like that they get to meet the president," he explains. "The structure of the Blue House separates (government) from people ... so I try to lower the wall of security. I have been making efforts in approaching the people and to be with people."

    Man of the people

    Son of North Korean refugees. Former human rights lawyer. Student protestor. Moon has been down many walks of life.
    As he attempts to mend South Korea's relationship with the North, Moon says he believes the success of his administration lies in communicating with the people of South Korea.
    "In that, I believe, is a way to unite the Republic of Korea and heal the wounds of the people."
    Does he have any role models for good political communication?
    "Barack Obama," he tells us.
    It's not a bad comparison.
    CNN's Taehoon Lee, KJ Kwon and freelancer Jake Kwon contributed to this article.