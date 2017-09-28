(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump and the NFL
The President told Fox News that NFL team owners are "afraid of their players" as it relates to the recent controversy over team members kneeling during the National Anthem. Critics have slammed the President's remarks for carrying racial undertones as the owners are overwhelmingly white and the protesters are predominately black. The Trump administration says the protests are unpatriotic and disrespectful to the flag and those who have fought to protect the US.
When the President was leaving Indianapolis on Wednesday, a man holding a folded American flag and kneeling down was photographed as Trump's motorcade passed by.
The latest in Puerto Rico
The President authorized a Jones Act waiver for the island, loosening shipping restrictions on Puerto Rico post Hurricane Maria. The storm is estimated to have cost Puerto Rico $45 billion to $95 billion in damage -- a massive blow to the island's already ailing economy.
The White House held a press briefing on Thursday afternoon saying the administration would "not rest" until the island recovers. Press secretary Sarah Sanders outlined recovery efforts saying 10,000 federal relief workers and 7,500 troops have been sent and all are working to get the island's power back up.
Jared Kushner didn't disclose private email account
The White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law did not share the existence of his personal email account with the Senate intelligence committee, and he used this account for official business, CNN reported.
In other news
-- Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died at 91 on Wednesday night. Look back on Hefner's life in this photo gallery.
-- Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
-- Fox News added three new Arabic language channels in efforts to expand its reach in the Middle East.
-- Facebook isn't the only social media site accused of spreading fake news -- Twitter has its share of criticism too.
-- If you've ever struggled to assemble Ikea furniture, you may have relied on TaskRabbit to get the job done for you. Ikea is very aware of this trend, so that's why it just acquired TaskRabbit.
-- Kim Kardashian says she's "having a baby!" in a new promo for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
