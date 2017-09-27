Breaking News

'The Hunt': Abusive boyfriend murders his ex

Updated 11:22 AM ET, Wed September 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'Brutal Obsession'
'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'Brutal Obsession'

    JUST WATCHED

    'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'Brutal Obsession'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'Brutal Obsession' 00:30

Story highlights

  • Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
Fugitive: Rudy Fernandez
Fugitive: Rudy Fernandez

(CNN/HLN)Fugitive: Rudy Fernandez -- A rejected abusive boyfriend stalks his ex -- the mother of his child -- trapping and killing her in her workplace.

Fugitive: Michael Akerly -- A 61-year-old grandmother is raped by a 37-year-old ne'er-do-well after he lures her to his dungeon-like home.
The Hunt with John Walsh: Brutal Obsession premieres Sunday, October 1 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
    Clips from the episode:
    Rudy Fernandez: Rejected boyfriend abuses his ex
    the hunt john walsh rudy fernandez clip 1_00012026

      JUST WATCHED

      Rudy Fernandez: Rejected boyfriend abuses his ex

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rudy Fernandez: Rejected boyfriend abuses his ex 01:26
    Rudy Fernandez: Abusive boyfriend murders his ex
    the hunt john walsh rudy fernandez clip 2_00004512

      JUST WATCHED

      Rudy Fernandez: Abusive boyfriend murders his ex

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rudy Fernandez: Abusive boyfriend murders his ex 01:24
    Michael Akerly: A 61-year-old grandmother is raped
    the hunt john walsh michael akerly_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Michael Akerly: A 61-year-old grandmother is raped

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Michael Akerly: A 61-year-old grandmother is raped 01:26
    Michael Akerly: Rapist lures a 61-year-old woman into his home
    the hunt john walsh michael akerly 2_00001516

      JUST WATCHED

      Michael Akerly: Rapist lures a 61-year-old woman into his home

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Michael Akerly: Rapist lures a 61-year-old woman into his home 01:00