'The Hunt': Abusive boyfriend murders his ex

Story highlights Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here

For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out " The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt

Fugitive: Rudy Fernandez

(CNN/HLN) Fugitive: Rudy Fernandez -- A rejected abusive boyfriend stalks his ex -- the mother of his child -- trapping and killing her in her workplace.

Fugitive: Michael Akerly -- A 61-year-old grandmother is raped by a 37-year-old ne'er-do-well after he lures her to his dungeon-like home.

The Hunt with John Walsh: Brutal Obsession premieres Sunday, October 1 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.

Clips from the episode:

JUST WATCHED Rudy Fernandez: Rejected boyfriend abuses his ex Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rudy Fernandez: Rejected boyfriend abuses his ex 01:26

JUST WATCHED Rudy Fernandez: Abusive boyfriend murders his ex Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rudy Fernandez: Abusive boyfriend murders his ex 01:24

JUST WATCHED Michael Akerly: A 61-year-old grandmother is raped Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Michael Akerly: A 61-year-old grandmother is raped 01:26