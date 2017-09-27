Petition demands Baltimore Ravens take down Ray Lewis' statue after his anthem protest

(CNN) The backlash against the #TakeAKnee movement is now hitting a retired NFL legend.

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition urging the removal of Ray Lewis' statue from in front of M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

Lewis knelt with other Ravens players during the playing of the National Anthem before the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. That didn't sit well with some fans, despite his iconic status with the franchise. Lewis played all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Ravens and helped the team win two Super Bowls. He retired in 2012.

Change.org petition soon popped up online urging Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to take down the bronze statue of Lewis, which was erected in 2014 and depicts him doing his signature pre-game dance.

Extra security has been hired to watch over the statue, CNN affiliate WJZ reports.

