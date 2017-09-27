Puerto Rico town's desperate plea for help is finally answered

Story highlights An SOS message from Puerto Rico sends a desperate plea

Puerto Rico's governor sees the message on social media and sends for help

(CNN) Help finally arrived to a desperate town in Puerto Rico after a single photograph signaled just how badly supplies were needed.

The words "S.O.S. Necesitamos Agua/Comida," which translates to "we need water and food," were written on the pavement of the small town of Humacao. The image was taken on Sunday and has been shared widely on Twitter.

Angelina Ruiz-Lambides, an associate director of the Cayo Santiago Field Station, captured the scene while she was flying over Punta Santiago to survey the damage from Hurricane Maria.

This plea for help read "S.O.S we need water/food."

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló saw the SOS image on social media and decided to take action and deliver help himself.

"You may have seen the images on social media, it was a big SOS sign that they wanted food and water," Rosselló said. "We went there, got food and water, established some of the security protocols ... we're really focusing on what needs to get done right now, which is making people have their life support."

Read More