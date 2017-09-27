Student stabbed to death during fight at NY school

(CNN) A New York City high school student was fatally stabbed and another was critically wounded during a fight at a Bronx school on Wednesday, police said.

An 18-year-old student was taken into custody after the double stabbing at Urban Assembly School For Wildlife Conservation, according to Det. Ahmed Nasser, a police spokesman.

A 15-year-old student was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Barnabas Hospital, where another teen was being treated for stab wounds to his side and arm, police said.

The stabbing occurred after a fight between the three young men shortly before 11 a.m. The school building also houses an elementary school.

The students' names were not released.