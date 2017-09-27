Kentucky's pre-abortion ultrasound requirement struck down

Story highlights Kentucky HB2 required ultrasounds for pregnant women seeking an abortion

The state ordered the last open abortion clinic to close in March but a judge intervened

(CNN) A Kentucky federal judge struck down an anti-abortion law that required women to receive an ultrasound before they can legally have an abortion.

Western District of Kentucky Judge David Hale ruled the bill violates First Amendment rights, according to the court ruling

House Bill 2, enacted in January, required a physician or technician to perform an ultrasound, describe and display the ultrasound images to the mother, and provide audio of the fetal heartbeat to the mother before she could have an abortion.

The text of the bill says the pregnant woman may choose to avert her eyes from the images, and request the volume of the heartbeat be turned down or off.

The American Civil Liberties Union immediately filed a federal lawsuit over the ultrasound measure on behalf of Kentucky's sole licensed outpatient abortion facility, EMW Women's Surgical Center, three physicians, and their patients.

