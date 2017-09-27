Patient dies who was at center of Utah nurse's arrest

Story highlights Nurse Alex Wubbels arrested after refusing to let police to draw blood from crash victim

(CNN) A Salt Lake City detective's arrest of a nurse for refusing to take blood from an unconscious patient sparked national outrage when police bodycam footage of the tense encounter spread online.

Alex Wubbels was handcuffed and placed in a police car when she wouldn't allow police officers to obtain a blood sample from a crash victim in the University of Utah Hospital's burn unit.

The patient at the center of the widely seen video footage, Bill Gray, died Monday night, the Rigby, Idaho, Police Department said on its Facebook page . Gray was a reserve officer for the Rigby police.

A full-time truck driver, Gray was admitted to the hospital's burn unit in a coma after a suspect swerved into his truck July 26 while fleeing from the Utah State Highway Patrol. The accident left 46% percent of his body burned, according to the Facebook post.

While Gray was not a suspect in the crash, police asked for his blood to be drawn. Wubbels, the burn unit's charge nurse, denied the request and gave officers a copy of hospital policy requiring police to obtain a judge's order or the patient's consent, or to arrest the patient.

