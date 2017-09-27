Families leave working loved ones behind to help Puerto Rico

Story highlights Spouses and children of federal agents who work for US Customs and Border Protection take flight to mainland

The agents remain in Puerto Rico to help reopen the country's ports of entry to receive supplies

(CNN) A plane leaves San Juan, Puerto Rico, filled with Hurricane Maria evacuees who feel they are leaving behind a piece of their hearts. As they look back at their now ravaged island home, some have left spouses, sons and parents in conditions that bring tears to their eyes.

The story on this flight is not just about evacuating from the most devastating storm to hit Puerto Rico in a century, it's also about the separation of families for the greater good.

The people aboard the flight are the spouses and children of federal agents who work for US Customs and Border Protection. These CBP agents are playing critical roles in the reopening of the airport and ports of entry, which are the lifelines of food and supplies for so many who are in desperate need of food, water, power and communication to the outside world.

Lydia Acevedo, her year-old grandson Mateo and her daughter Nayelys aboard the evacuation flight.

"Having to separate is not easy, but we have to think positive. We have to think that this will pass soon and we will be able to reunite," says Lydia Acevedo with tears in her eyes. Her husband works at the airport.

Acevedo says she had to take the role of head of household when the hurricane hit. Her husband was helping everyone else in Puerto Rico and she had to take the lead in looking for food and water for her family.

Read More