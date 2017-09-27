Baltimore prosecutor says more than 850 cases impacted by questionable police conduct

Story highlights Prosecutors could drop 338 cases involving officers and questionable body camera footage

Baltimore public defender says the numbers of affected convictions are higher

(CNN) Hundreds of criminal cases are impacted by the questionable conduct of Baltimore police officers, the city's top prosecutor announced in a statement.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby's office released the updated numbers Wednesday. She said the actions of eight officers indicted for racketeering have affected 295 cases, and three more incidents of questionable use of body-worn cameras have impacted a total of 569 cases. Overall, she said up to 338 cases have been or could be dismissed.

Debbie Katz Levi, head of the city public defender's Special Litigation Section and the lead attorney addressing all the active cases, applauded the state's attorney's "initial efforts," but believes the numbers are too low.

"There are still far too many individuals incarcerated on tainted convictions," Levi said in a statement. She added that the state's attorney's office had "yet to disclose how they have arrived at these totals and our office has calculated much greater numbers of affected convictions."

Mosby: 'We will remain vigilant'

Read More