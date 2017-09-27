Story highlights Kobe Bryant dominates digitally in China

The former LA Lakers star retired in April 2016

NBA is the most popular sports organization online in China

(CNN) He may have retired over 12 months ago, but NBA great Kobe Bryant still reigns supreme in China.

The former LA Lakers star, an 18-time NBA All Star, has been named the most popular basketball star online in the country, putting Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry -- his nearest challenger -- in the shade with twice as many social media followers as the two-time MVP.

"I'm so grateful to have been announced as the No.1 basketball star online in China," said Bryant, who retired in April 2016, in a statement.

For the first time, Shanghai-based consultancy Mailman has analyzed the influence of the NBA, its teams and players in China, using metrics such as followers, engagement and digital presence. The data was collected from October 2016 to June 2017.

In February the company published results of its annual report into football's digital dominance in China and found Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to be the most influential footballer online.

JUST WATCHED Kobe Bryant's last game Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kobe Bryant's last game 04:08

Read More