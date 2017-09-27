Story highlights Jones, a 63-year old attorney from Birmingham, has never run for office before

Jones was the lead prosecutor suing KKK members responsible for the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

Washington (CNN) In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore, all eyes are on his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

Alabama has long been ruby red, but that could change after The Washington Post reported Thursday about an allegation of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old when he was in his 30s.

Moore denies the allegations, painting it as an attempt by the national Democratic Party to discredit his frontrunning candidacy before his December 12 special election face-off against Jones.

Jones has responded to the allegations made against Moore, issuing a statement to CNN saying, "Roy Moore needs to answer these serious charges."

Jones, a 63-year-old attorney from Birmingham, has never run for office before. In 2016, Alabama voted for Trump with a 28-point landslide . Alabama has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since Richard Shelby was re-elected in 1992. However, Shelby became a Republican in 1994 and still serves in that seat as a member of the GOP.

