Washington (CNN) Now that Roy Moore has come out on top in Tuesday night's Alabama Republican Senate runoff, the attention shifts to the general election between Moore and Democratic nominee Doug Jones.

Referencing his time going after the KKK, Jones wrote a Huffington Post op-ed earlier this month, saying that he does not want to let history repeat itself.

"Sadly, the pattern of violence as a response to hope has reasserted itself," he wrote. "We saw it in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. We saw it on display in Charlottesville this past August. We've seen it in the attacks on mosques and synagogues, and against the LGBT community. We see it in the hostility toward the Latino community. We cannot sweep this violence under the rug. We must address the forces that lead to it and prosecute those who perpetrate such acts," Jones wrote.

Jones won the Democratic primary in August, defeating seven other candidates and taking home 63.6% of the vote, 44.6% more than the closest challenger, Robert Kennedy Jr.

"I have seen Doug Jones' dedication to civil rights and social justice. From his time as US attorney prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to his private life as an advocate for social justice and economic empowerment, Doug Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust. Doug Jones will make a great US senator," Biden said in a press release during the primary.

Biden is also heading to Alabama on October 3 to campaign with Jones before the general election on December 12.

National Democrats are hoping that putting money and energy behind Jones can push him to the top over Moore, who was removed from his previous post in the state's high court twice for defying federal orders on religious grounds.

"Doug Jones is a man of character and integrity who is unafraid to stand up for what's right and has a proven record of independence that will serve Alabama families in the US Senate," Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Chris Van Hollen wrote in a statement Tuesday night after Moore beat Strange.

"After years of embarrassing headlines about top public officials in this state, this race is about the people of Alabama and about choosing a candidate with character and integrity they can be proud of," Jones said in a statement after Moore's win was announced Tuesday night. "I will never embarrass the people of Alabama. I am running so the people of Alabama can be proud of their next senator."