What Happened: The Mitch McConnell version

Washington (CNN) It's only Wednesday, but this week will likely go down as one of the worst for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell . So, to borrow the title of Hillary Clinton's recent book, here's "What Happened."

Let's start with Monday.

Chapter One: 'Weak'

At this point, it's pretty obvious President Donald Trump has an affinity for slapping people with nicknames or insults, or both. McConnell is no exception.

Their relationship wasn't always this way. McConnell, after all, was the one who helped Trump get Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed in April . But that was April.

Chapter Two: RIP Repeal & Replace

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

The last-ditch attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act -- a promise eight years in the making for Republicans -- failed without even a floor vote.

And many, including Trump, have blamed McConnell. In a recent radio interview with a local Alabama station, Trump blamed McConnell for the "ridiculous filibuster rule" that he believes prevents his administration from achieving legislative accomplishments.

This isn't the first time Trump has blamed McConnell for the GOP's failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. In August, the President also shamed McConnell on Twitter.

"Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!" Trump tweeted on August 10.

"Sources with knowledge of the August 9 call said the exchange quickly devolved into a shouting match as an irate Trump expressed his frustrations about the congressional investigation into Russian interference with the US election last year and fumed about a Russia sanctions bill Congress passed that would tie Trump's hands on the matter," CNN reported.

Chapter Three: Strang(er) things

Roy Moore defeated appointed Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in an Alabama runoff, even though Strange had the support of both McConnell and Trump.

A McConnell-aligned super PAC even poured $10 million into the race.

To make matters a little more awkward... Moore is backed by Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon. As CNN reported Wednesday, Trump was infuriated after backing the losing candidate

Chapter Four: Farewell to a friend

"After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018," the Tennessee Republican said in a released statement.

McConnell's response?

"Bob has been an integral member of our team and confidant of mine during his time in Senate," McConnell wrote in a statement he later tweeted. "His leadership on important issues has helped guide our Conference and had a real impact at home and abroad. I know he looks forward to being a part of the important agenda items we have in front of us for the remainder of this Congress. Elaine and I wish him and Elizabeth the absolute best for whatever is next in their journey together."

The Washington Post described the retirement as "another blow to the Republican establishment," which of course isn't a good look for McConnell.

Chapter Five: The media noticed

Many media outlets -- including CNN -- noticed McConnell's rough week. Here are some of the headlines from Wednesday:

On the bright side for McConnell (and all of us), it's almost Friday. Almost.