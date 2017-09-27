Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Former Democratic Sen. Tom Harkin is expected to take the witness stand in Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial, prosecutors said Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors said they intend to call the former Iowa senator and one-time Democratic presidential candidate as they seek to prove one of their main theories in the case: that Menendez, a Democrat, pressured high-level federal officials to help his friend and co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen, resolve a billing dispute with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist from Florida, treated patients suffering from macular degeneration with a drug called Lucentis. Prosecutors say that federal regulations at the time said that the drug was approved for a "single-use," meaning that each vial should only be used for a single eye of a single patient, but the doctor used the "overfill" from the vials to treat up to three patients -- and then billed Medicare as if a separate vial was purchased for each dose.

The doctor was eventually hit with a formal demand that he repay Medicare $8.9 million in overbillings, at which point prosecutors say Menendez got involved.

The two men deny any wrongdoing and Melgen paid back the $8.9 million in 2011 as he contested the charge.

