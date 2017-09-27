Washington (CNN) Add EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to the ever growing list of Trump administration officials who have used private planes for government duties.

The EPA confirmed to CNN Wednesday that Pruitt used a private plane and military jet to travel for government duties instead of flying commercial for trips over the summer.

Pruitt flew from Cincinnati to New York's JFK airport on an Air Force jet on June 7. He then continued on to Italy for an international summit on a commercial flight, an EPA spokesman told CNN.

When asked for justification for flying on a military jet instead of a likely cheaper commercial flight, an EPA spokesman told CNN in a statement: "Due to logistical obstacles and the need to schedule meetings with the Vatican before the G7 Summit, we needed to take this flight."

The spokesman added that the flight was cleared by the EPA's ethics counsel.

