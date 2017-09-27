Roy Moore: The judge who fought the law

(CNN) Long before former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore became a political insurgent, he was regarded as a judicial pariah.

Even judges who agreed with Moore's opposition to same-sex marriage last year could not abide his defiance of federal law. And in an earlier episode, even those who were open to religious displays in public buildings could not tolerate his refusal to remove an enormous Ten Commandments monument deemed unconstitutional.

For the unanimous members of the Alabama Court of Judiciary that ousted him from the bench -- twice -- it was not Moore's substantive views but his sheer lack of integrity and impartiality. In a 50-page final judgment against him last year, phrases like "grossly inconsistent with his duties" and "incomplete, misleading and manipulative" leap out.

Moore appears poised to be the next US senator from Alabama after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, defeating Sen. Luther Strange, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. The rebellious far right-wing agenda that made Moore a judicial anomaly now seems politically popular, at least in his Dixie state.

It's a strong turnaround from this time last year, when Moore was suspended from the bench.

