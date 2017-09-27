Senate Republicans need a way better answer on Roy Moore's controversial beliefs

Washington (CNN) Roy Moore's victory in the Alabama Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday makes it very likely that he will be joining the world's greatest deliberative body sometime in early 2018.

Between now and then, his soon-to-be colleagues need to come up with some better answers when questions arise about Moore's views -- up to and including his ongoing support for the Barack Obama "birther" movement and his insistence that Sharia law is in place in some communities in Illinois and Indiana.

CAMEROTA: "You know he said lots of controversial things, that President Obama is a Muslim, 10 Commandments need to be in the statehouse. What do you think of those two things?"

JOHNSON: "Well Alisyn, no two people agree 100% of the time. Not by a longshot. So again, we have a pretty broad spectrum of opinion and ideology serving in our Republican conferences, certainly serving in Congress. So, you just deal with individuals as they are. I have found coming here to Washington, DC, there's an awful lot of stereotypes of individuals. What exactly -- how the press portrays them is not necessarily the individual they are. I never met Judge Moore. I am looking forward to meeting him and hoping we can work together to address these serious challenges facing America."

Read More