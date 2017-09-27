Peyton Manning denies he will run for Senate

(CNN) Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning said he is not planning to run for US Senate to replace retiring Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Corker announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of 2018.

When asked about the race, Manning told Nashville radio station 104.5 The Zone that he has "zero consideration" of a Senate run.

"Someone said I was gonna run a team, somebody said I was going to be a broadcaster, now they're saying I'm going to be a senator. Next week I'm going to be an astronaut," Manning joked.

Manning said he has an "interest in politics and in our country," but has no interest in being a politician.

