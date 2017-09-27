Story highlights The Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy will become part of the National Economic Council

That means Navarro would report to the council's director, Gary Cohn

(CNN) One of President Donald Trump's last standing nationalist trade advisers is getting pushed further from the Oval Office after chief of staff John Kelly's latest move to restructure the West Wing.

Kelly decided Tuesday to make the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy -- run by National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro -- part of the National Economic Council, leaving Navarro to report to the council's director Gary Cohn, whom Navarro has repeatedly feuded with over trade issues.

The move is likely to further reduce the influence of the President's top White House adviser on trade issues. Navarro has been one of the biggest advocates and implementers of Trump's hardline trade rhetoric, but has seen his access to the President reduced to almost none in the months since Kelly became chief of staff.

Kelly had not targeted Navarro specifically, but has sought to limit access to the President and create a more structured system for gaining entry to the Oval Office.

Kelly's decision sounded alarm bells among some of Trump's allies outside the White House who share his nationalist trade views. They worry that the decision is the latest signal that aggressive trade policies have fallen within the priority list, particularly since the ouster of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon's departure has left Cohn, who has pushed back against many of the President's hardline trade proposals, and other foreign policy officials who support free trade, with more influence.

