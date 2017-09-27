Story highlights Sen. Dianne Feinstein told CNN 'We've agreed on a subpoena for' Paul Manafort

(CNN) Senate judiciary committee leaders have reached a deal to issue a subpoena to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort compelling him to appear in a public session, the committee's top Democrat told CNN Wednesday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said she and Senate Judiciary chairman, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley have reached a deal on a several key items as part of their investigation, which is examining both Russian efforts to interfere in the election and possible interference with the FBI in both the Trump and Obama administrations. And one of the key items the committee has agreed on: sending Manafort a subpoena, according to Feinstein.

"We've agreed on a subpoena for Manafort," Feinstein told CNN Wednesday.

A Feinstein spokesman added that there is an agreement "in principle" to issue a subpoena compelling Manafort to appear at a hearing, adding that the details were still being finalized. Grassley confirmed Wednesday that he and Feinstein have reached a deal on several aspects of their investigation, but also said the final details were being ironed out. Grassley and his spokesman declined to specify the areas of agreement, with the aide saying there have been "several general agreements in principle this week."

A Manafort spokesman declined to comment. Manafort has previously denied financial wrongdoing regarding his Ukraine-related payments, his bank accounts in offshore tax shelters and his various real estate transactions.