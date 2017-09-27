CNN to host town hall with Nancy Pelosi

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will moderate the 60-minute live event at 9 p.m. ET from Washington.

Pelosi is set to take voters' questions on major issues facing the country.

After the Graham-Cassidy bill failed, Pelosi, a major player in legislative negotiations, called on Trump to join a bipartisan effort help stabilize marketplaces and help families enrolling this year. Trump told reporters Wednesday he's prepared to negotiate with Democrats on health care.

As the White House rolled out its plans on tax reform, Pelosi was immediately critical Wednesday, calling it "a framework that gives away the store to the wealthiest, while sticking the middle class with the bill."

