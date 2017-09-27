CNN to host town hall with Nancy Pelosi

Story highlights The event comes on the heels of Senate Republicans' failure to repeal and replace Obamacare

Washington (CNN) CNN will host a town hall event featuring House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, October 4.

The event comes on the heels of Senate Republicans' failure to repeal and replace Obamacare and Democrats' deal with President Donald Trump to attach hurricane relief money to a shorter-term bump in the debt ceiling as well as keeping the government open.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will moderate the 60-minute live event at 9 p.m. ET from Washington.

Pelosi is set to take voters' questions on major issues facing the country.

The event will air on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International, and will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

