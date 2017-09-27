DHS denies that it rejected request to loosen shipping rules for Puerto Rico

Story highlights DHS denied reporters that they have denied a waiver request

However, they acknowledged they received a request from members of Congress

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security denied Wednesday that it had rejected a request to loosen shipping rules regarding Puerto Rico, which island officials say would be a significant help in recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria.

Hill Democrats say lifting an arcane and protectionist federal law known as the Jones Act -- which is designed to protect the financial interests of US shipbuilders by limiting shipping by foreign vessels -- would help expedite supplies to the ravaged island. They say they reached out to the agency earlier this week but didn't hear back.

The act was quickly lifted to help Texas and Florida in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. DHS said it was able to lift the restrictions quickly because the Department of Defense requested a waiver for those states and the department hasn't yet done so for Puerto Rico.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said US Customs and Border Protection has no pending official waiver request regarding Puerto Rico and that the story is "just not true."

"We do not lack US-flagged vessel capacity to move commodities to Puerto Rico," Lapan said.

