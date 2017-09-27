Jake Tapper tweets about Trump's treatment of McCain

2/...during his momentous health care vote over the Summer. McCain's arms haven't functioned properly since he was tortured as a P.O.W.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
3/In May 1973, McCain wrote a first person account of his injuries and subsequent torture by the North Vietnamese.https://t.co/wlQMgPPyq4— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
4/ In 2008 when Obama issued a TV ad mocking McCain for not using a computer, I noted that the ad failed to take into account the reason why— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
6/"-- mean that small tasks make his shoulders ache, so he tries to avoid any repetitive exercise..."https://t.co/srNiK4OmTE— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
8/ Btw, McCain campaign wasn't psyched that I wrote about that back then. He doesn't want pity or to be seen as "playing the POW card" etc— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
10/ One who said McCain, a POW for 5 1/2 years, isn't a true war hero because he got captured and "I like people who weren't captured"— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
12/ And according to @axios, he's mocking how McCain gave the thumbs down, which was notable only for the senator's limited range of motion— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
14/ Today's facts. Enjoy your day.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2017
