Ivanka Trump highlights STEM at school visit

Story highlights Ivanka Trump visited a school Wednesday

She was there to spotlight computer science education

Middleburg, VA (CNN) Ivanka Trump took her push for STEM and computer science on the road this week, kicking off a series of upcoming school visits.

The first daughter and senior White House adviser visited Middleburg Community Charter School in Middleburg, Virginia, Wednesday, where she spoke at an assembly and participated in Minecraft coding with students. She is expected to participate in additional coding events at schools in the coming weeks, ramping up her solo public appearances.

Coding with @IvankaTrump --POTUS signed a memorandum for $200mil+ grant funding to STEM education earlier this wk pic.twitter.com/dqUIIqL7qD — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) September 27, 2017

"I'm hoping I can be as cool as you coders," Trump told a group of fifth graders at the school in the pastoral town about 50 miles outside Washington.

Seated alongside Microsoft president Brad Smith and nonprofit Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi in a classroom decorated with paper plate dreamcatchers and a Microsoft Surface at every seat, Trump encouraged the students to develop their coding skills, especially the young women.

"Right now, girls only make up 22% of the computer science field, but we're going to change that, right, ladies?" she said.

