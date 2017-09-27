Trump on firing Price for taxpayer-funded private jet use: 'We'll see'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "we'll see" when asked if he would fire Health and Human Secretary Tom Price in the wake of reports he has used taxpayer-funded private planes for government business.

"I was looking into it and I will look into it. I will tell you personally, I'm not happy about it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I am not happy about it I'm going to look at it. I let him know it."

The President and Price talked Wednesday morning, aides said, during a brief call. A spokesman for Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the conversation.

The issue came to the forefront after reports revealed that several of the President's Cabinet secretaries, notably Price, chartered private planes on the federal dime.

The Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general is investigating Price's decision to opt for private charter planes instead of commercially available means of travel.

Charter plane operators estimated 24 flights would have cost $300,000, Politico reported. Commercial trips would have cost thousands of dollars less.

Asked Wednesday whether he has confidence in Price, Trump declined to offer a clear answer, saying only that he is "looking into it."

And would he fire Price?

"We'll see," Trump offered.

The President's blunt words underscored his strong displeasure toward Price that could ultimately lead to his dismissal. Yet one administration official noted that Trump has also been furious at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and several other top advisers who he has not fired.

'Not good optics'

JUST WATCHED Before private flights, Price criticized them Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Before private flights, Price criticized them 00:48

Earlier Wednesday, a top White House official said the administration was awaiting the internal and congressional inquiry into Price's use of private jets but declined to say whether the President had confidence in the secretary.

"I'm not going to comment on that because the President hasn't commented publicly," Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House adviser, told reporters.

Another White House official said the repeated reports of private jet use by Price were "not good optics," but said the President was focused on the Alabama Senate race and his tax speech Wednesday and had not talked extensively to aides about Price.

Inside the department, the mood is souring.

According to a former Obama administration official who is in close touch multiple Health and Human Services officials in the building, there has been growing frustration with each new report of Price's private charter plane use.

In particular, career officials are "aghast" and one person said they were "livid," according to the former Obama administration official.

Two current officials this source spoke to simply could not "believe he was using taxpayer money for a private plane."

Hill reaction

On Capitol Hill, the House Oversight Committee released a letter Wednesday revealing it was also investigating the use of private aircraft for official administration business.

In a letter addressed to Price, both the committee's top Republican, Rep. Trey Gowdy, and Democrat, Rep. Elijah Cummings, said they were "examining the extent to which non-career officials at federal departments and agencies either use government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private non-commercial aircraft for official travel."

The committee is looking at all Cabinet member travel, not just Price's.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have been slow to admonish Price, a former colleague, saying instead they are still trying to understand exactly what occurred.

One Senior Republican aide, speaking before Trump's latest remarks, pushed back on the idea that Price would face any serious consequences for his use of private planes saying unless an email revealed Price asked deliberately not to fly "with the masses," the controversy would be a few days story.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman Homeland Security Committee said he wanted to "wait for the information" from the HHS inspector general before commenting.

Asked if he has confidence in Price, Johnson went to speak, then stopped himself and walked away.

Democrats, meanwhile, are more forthcoming with their outrage. Price, after all, maintained a reputation on Capitol Hill of being a fiscal hardliner and constant voice admonishing wasteful government spending.

"I'd like to introduce Secretary Price to the train," Sen. Tom Carper, a Delaware Democrat, quipped. "Not everybody can lease a plane like that and fly around the country. And I think as a public servant, you have to try to set some sort of example. "