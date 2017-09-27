Trump sells tax plan as 'historic' opportunity

Story highlights Trump is expected to draw from the stories of ordinary Americans

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a Republican framework for tax reform that calls for sweeping tax cuts and a simplification of the tax code, framing the effort in a speech as a historic opportunity.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I guess it's probably something I could say that I'm very good at," Trump said during remarks in Indiana. "I've been waiting for this for a long time. We're going to cut taxes for the middle class, make the tax code simpler and more fair for everyday Americans. And we are going to bring back the jobs and wealth that have left our country and most people thought left our country for good."

Trump in recent weeks has sought to crank up public pressure on the need for sweeping tax reform. In Indianapolis, he offered specific numbers to back up his calls for the biggest changes to the tax code in decades.

The President said his tax cut proposal wouldn't help the country's wealthiest taxpayers -- including himself -- but suggested it would bolster his legacy instead.

"It's not good for me, believe me," Trump said.

