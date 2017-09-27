Story highlights Trump is expected to draw from the stories of ordinary Americans

The framework also calls for slashing the corporate tax rate to 20%

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday will unveil a Republican framework for tax reform that calls for sweeping tax cuts and a simplification of the tax code, framing the effort in a speech Wednesday as a boon for the economy, American workers and the middle class.

Trump in recent weeks has sought to crank up public pressure on the need for sweeping tax reform, but his speech in Indianapolis is expected to be the first time he offers specific numbers to back up his calls for the biggest changes to the tax code in decades. Trump will call for reducing the personal income tax brackets from seven to three, doubling the standard deduction for married and single filers, slashing the corporate tax rate and eliminating the estate tax.

Still, Trump and congressional Republican leaders plan to leave many of the finer details of the framework up to lawmakers.

"The goal with all of this is to give our workers the level playing field they deserve," a senior administration official said in a background briefing call on Tuesday.

Read More