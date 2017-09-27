Story highlights Trump: "You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country"

Trump has tweeted more than two dozen times over the last several days about the NFL

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday the NFL is "in a really bad box" and risks its business going "to hell," days after he fueled a national rift by launching into unrelenting criticism of players' National Anthem protests.

"The NFL is in a very bad box. You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country. And in my opinion, the NFL has to change or you know what's going to happen, in my opinion, their business is going to go to hell," Trump said outside the White House Wednesday as he prepared to board Marine One.

The President's criticism sparked a massive response from nearly every NFL team during football games on Sunday and Monday, with more players choosing to kneel and players, owners and coaches linking arms during or before the National Anthem in response to Trumps' comments. Trump even drew stiff rebukes from several NFL owners who supported him during his presidential campaign and cut big checks to his inaugural committee.

