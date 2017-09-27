Trump inaugural committee donates $3M for hurricane relief

Story highlights The committee raised a record-total of money and said the excess would go to charity

The committee chairman announced the initial donations on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) The inaugural committee for President Donald Trump announced Wednesday it would donate to three charities supporting hurricane relief, marking the first such move by the committee a full eight months after Inauguration Day.

Trump raised a record-setting $107 million for his inauguration, and the inaugural committee chaired by his associate Tom Barrack, Jr., had pledged that the excess money would go to charity.

In Wednesday's announcement obtained by CNN, Barrack said the committee would donate $3 million, evenly divided, to three charities providing relief from recent severe hurricanes that struck the southern US and Puerto Rico.

The recipients were the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Samaritan's Purse, Barrack said in the announcement.

The move came weeks after an Associated Press story noted none of the extra money from the inaugural committee had yet gone to charity, while some went toward White House redecoration and the vice presidential residence.

Read More