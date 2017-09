Trump vows GOP will continue efforts to repeal Obamacare

Story highlights Tuesday marked a clear end to the latest campaign to try to jam through a partisan bill to gut Obamacare

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday morning that Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act are not finished, even after the demise of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

"With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!" the President tweeted , before adding : "We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!"

Trump did not explain who the "Yes" vote belongs to, though Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Mississippi, missed a Monday Senate vote. His office said he was recently treated for a urological issue and is currently recuperating in Mississippi.

Tuesday marked a clear end to the latest campaign to try to jam through a partisan bill to gut the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The budget vehicle allowing for Republicans to pass their repeal effort with a simple majority vote, as opposed to the 60 votes it usually takes to move legislation forward in the chamber, expires on September 30.

Trump has called for the elimination of the filibuster before, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has summarily rejected the idea. The chamber is also relatively unified, in a bipartisan manner, against the idea, with 28 Republicans signing onto a letter with Democrats saying they wouldn't support the rule change earlier this year.

