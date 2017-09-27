Trump infuriated after backing Alabama loser

Story highlights Trump expressed misgivings even before Luther Strange's loss

It's increased his ire against McConnell

Trump deleted a series of tweets backing Strange

(CNN) Returning from a high-dollar fundraiser in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, an infuriated President Donald Trump watched aboard Air Force One as Fox News called the Alabama Senate primary for Roy Moore against Trump's favored candidate, Luther Strange.

What ensued was a barrage of angry venting at his political team and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had consolidated establishment GOP support behind Strange.

Trump, officials and informal advisers say, felt misled by McConnell and his political team, who encouraged him to endorse and campaign for Strange.

Even before Strange's loss on Tuesday, Trump expressed misgivings about getting behind the candidate, who he deemed too "low energy." Trump fretted the endorsement made him appear weak, cowed by an establishment that he'd openly rebuffed during his own campaign.

His concerns were only exacerbated by the endorsement of Moore by his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who made a highly visible push for Moore as the anti-GOP-establishment candidate.

