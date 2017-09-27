Story highlights Three tweets on Trump's account endorsing Luther Strange were deleted Tuesday night

Trump's post congratulating Moore, remained visible on his Twitter account

(CNN) President Donald Trump's most recent tweets urging Alabamans to vote for Sen. Luther Strange disappeared from his verified Twitter account Tuesday night, after the candidate was projected to lose the Republican primary runoff for a Senate seat.

This came shortly after Strange appeared headed for a loss, despite Trump's efforts to help the candidate.

The deleted tweets had touted Trump's personal endorsement of Strange.

On Tuesday morning, Trump had tweeted: "ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange - he has proven to me that he will never let you down! #MAGA"

Read More