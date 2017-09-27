Story highlights Six in 10 lack confidence that Trump and Congress will improve immigration laws

41% say middle class will pay more in taxes should Trump's reform plan move forward

There's cross-party agreement that DACA should remain in place

Washington (CNN) As Congress turns its attention away from health care and back toward tax reform and other issues, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds most in favor of major changes to the nation's tax laws, but wary of President Donald Trump's handling of immigration.

Tax reform and immigration have both been near the top of Trump's agenda, but the public sees them as lower priorities. Just 12% polled said tax laws ought to be Congress's highest priority over the next few weeks, 11% choose immigration. More, 36%, want Congress to focus on funding disaster relief efforts (the poll was completed September 17 through 20, before the effects of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico were clear) and 31% say dealing with health care should be the top priority.

Neither taxes nor immigration prompts much support for Trump, according to the poll. Overall, just 36% approve of his handling of immigration -- down eight points from a high of 44% in March -- and 34% approve of his work on taxes. A sizable one in five say they're not sure yet how Trump is doing on taxes, as details of the tax reform effort he plans to advocate for yet to be released.

Many Americans agree with Trump's contention that the tax laws deserve a major revamp. All told, 68% say the federal income tax system needs either a complete overhaul (35%) or major changes (33%). That cuts across party lines, including 77% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 62% of Democrats.

