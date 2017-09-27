Story highlights President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players who kneel during the anthem

Washington (CNN) Football fields have become forums for political debate over the past week, after President Donald Trump criticized players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.

Trump and his aides have argued that the protests are unpatriotic and disrespectful to the flag and those who have fought to protect the US, while the players' defenders argue that they are exercising free speech by not participating in the anthem while standing with their hands over their hearts.

CNN's Anderson Cooper will host a town hall at 9 p.m. ET to discuss the issue with NFL players and members of the military, including Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who has raised his fist during the anthem, and former New York Jets player Michel Faulkner, who has said teams should stay in the locker room during the National Anthem if they can't honor the flag.

Activist and director Spike Lee, who has been outspoken on race and supports players who take a knee, will also participate.

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

