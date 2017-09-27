Story highlights The bill could take on added urgency amid the DACA debate

The legislation would invest $15 billion over four years on border infrastructure

Washington (CNN) A key House committee is set to consider a major border security bill, the committee's chairman and bill author announced Wednesday, a development that comes as Congress debates what to do about the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The House homeland security committee will mark up the bill next week, Chairman Mike McCaul announced Wednesday.

The Texas Republican's bill, first introduced in July, would invest $15 billion over four years in border infrastructure -- including physical barriers -- technology and personnel. A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate by fellow Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

"Now that we have a partner in the White House who has made this a top priority, it's time to send a bill to President (Donald) Trump's desk so we can deliver the American people the security they have long demanded and deserve," McCaul said.

But while McCaul and Cornyn have worked on border security for years, and this proposal for months, the timing of the markup of the House homeland security committee could take on additional urgency with the debate raging in Congress over how to protect young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children who were given the ability to work and study in the US under DACA.

