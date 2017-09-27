Why congressman alluding to women as 'eye candy' is no joke

Story highlights Kara Alaimo: "Eye candy" remark on women drew backlash that shouldn't be dismissed

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) During a press conference Tuesday, the head of the Republican Study Committee called the female members of his caucus "eye candy."

Kara Alaimo

"The accomplished men and women of the RSC. And women. If it wasn't sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we'll leave that out of the record," US Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina said.

The record heard him loud and clear, and the remark immediately sparked social media backlash, with some calling him sexist.

Of course, it was an offhand remark, which Walker has already acknowledged was "meant to be lighthearted but fell short," adding, "I'm proud of the women who serve in our RSC leadership."

In fact, against the backdrop of the nation's resurgent culture wars, many will undoubtedly view Walker's remark as no big deal -- a compliment, actually -- and believe that women need to understand how to take a joke.

