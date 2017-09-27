In Alabama's GOP primary, personality beat policy

Story highlights Anti-establishment candidate Roy Moore wins Alabama's US Senate runoff to face Democrat

Douglas Heye is a CNN political commentator and ex-deputy chief of staff to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Whether in Washington, Alabama or the 2016 primaries, the force of personality has come to outweigh the demand for specific solutions to our nation's challenges.

Volume -- and anger -- turned up high are what tend to get rewarded. For Republicans hoping to build a long-term GOP majority, that should be troubling.

Democrats knew the nomination of a candidate such as Moore, who trails controversy and was backed by Stephen Bannon, Sarah Palin and others, can help them define Republicans nationally and on December 12 potentially pick up a Senate seat in Alabama they otherwise would have considered a lost cause.

Moore is a former Alabama Supreme Court justice whose controversial statements about President Barack Obama, gays and so on could help put Republican candidates on the defensive the same way that Todd Akin of Missouri and Richard Mourdock of Indiana did in their respective, failed 2012 Senate campaigns. (They had made highly controversial comments about rape, abortion and pregnancy.)