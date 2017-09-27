Women in Saudi Arabia still can't do these things

Story highlights Saudi women still need male permission to open a bank account

The kingdom is one of the lowest ranking countries on the gender gap

(CNN) In a first for the conservative religious kingdom, Saudi Arabia has declared that women will finally be able to drive, the culmination of years of activism and appeals both from within and outside the Gulf nation.

The royal decree, announced live on state television Tuesday, will come into effect in June next year. A newly-formed committee will present its findings within 30 days on how the policy should be implemented.

JUST WATCHED 'Daring to Drive' as a woman in Saudi Arabia Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'Daring to Drive' as a woman in Saudi Arabia 07:39

Saudi Arabia, which adheres to some of the strictest interpretations of Sunni Islam in the world, has long prevented women from taking on a larger role in its society.