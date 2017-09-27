Women in Saudi Arabia still can't do these things

Story highlights
- Saudi women still need male permission to open a bank account
- The kingdom is one of the lowest ranking countries on the gender gap
(CNN)In a first for the conservative religious kingdom, Saudi Arabia has declared that women will finally be able to drive, the culmination of years of activism and appeals both from within and outside the Gulf nation.
The royal decree, announced live on state television Tuesday, will come into effect in June next year. A newly-formed committee will present its findings within 30 days on how the policy should be implemented.
Saudi women will reportedly be able to apply for their own driving licenses without having to secure the permission of their male guardians. However, rules that govern the guardianship of women continue to restrict many aspects of every day life for the country's female population.
Saudi Arabia, which adheres to some of the strictest interpretations of Sunni Islam in the world, has long prevented women from taking on a larger role in its society.
The 2016 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum ranked the kingdom 141 out of 144 countries on gender parity. Trailing behind Saudi Arabia were Syria, Pakistan and Yemen.
What women in Saudi Arabia can do:
- Be appointed to the Consultative Council.
- Attain a college education.
- Play sports and compete in the Olympics.
What women in Saudi Arabia cannot do:
- Marry, divorce, travel, open a bank account, get a job or have elective surgery without permission from their male guardians.
- Mix freely with members of the opposite sex. Some exceptions include hospitals, banks and medical colleges.
- Appear in public without wearing a full-length black abaya.
- Conduct certain business without a male sponsor.
- Retain custody of their children in a divorce after they reach the age of seven for boys and nine for girls.
- Apply for a national identification card or passport without the permission of a male guardian.
- Eat at restaurants that don't have a separate designated family section.
- Get a fair hearing in court, where "the testimony of one man equals that of two women."
- Receive an equal inheritance. Under Sharia inheritance laws, daughters receive half what is awarded to their brothers.