Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (CNN) Women in Saudi Arabia have been celebrating the news that they will finally be able to drive, a landmark step that brings the conservative kingdom in line with the rest of the world and will allow many more women to work.

The Saudi Foreign ministry announced Tuesday that a royal decree has been issued that will allow women to drive by next June.

"This is a historic big day in our kingdom," Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, said Tuesday in a briefing with reporters.

The move follows years of activism and appeals both from within and outside the Gulf nation.

A Saudi woman walks near car down a street in the Saudi capital Riyadh on September 27, 2017.

Kholoud Attar, a 32-year-old Saudi designer and magazine owner who has been running her business for 10 years, told CNN the change would make a "huge difference" both to her and to her female employees.

"Being able to drive really facilitates a lot of logistics and helps with shaving off the time to get things done," she said. "It's so thrilling to be able to do this."

For her female workers, the biggest gain will be in not having to pay for a driver or other transportation out of their salaries, Attar said. Employing a driver currently eats up a third of the average monthly salary for her staff members, who may also have to find the money for their children's care or education, she said.

As for those who remain opposed to women driving, Attar said, their voices "just became much quieter" thanks to the government saying it would be allowed.

'Life will be faster'

Nouf Alosaimi, a 29-year-old diving instructor based in Jeddah, is pictured in diving gear.

Nouf Alosaimi, a 29-year-old diving instructor based in Jeddah, told CNN that even with a driver, it was a hassle arranging trips and scheduling work appointments.

"Life will be faster," she said, adding that she was looking forward most of all to the adventure that will come with driving her own car.

"I live in a country that I can't explore," she said. "I've always wanted to explore the kingdom's coasts... I can't take someone I don't know to drive me to these places and my brothers are too busy to take me on long trips."

Alosaimi, who recently returned to Saudi Arabia from abroad because of an increase in demand for diving among women, said the decision would increase tourism revenues, not just because of the expected increase in women tourists but also thanks to women-run tourism businesses.

Manal al-Sharif, one of the women behind the Women2Drive campaign in Saudi Arabia, celebrated the victory Tuesday by posting a photo on Twitter of herself behind the wheel of a car.

Sharif, who now lives in Australia, was jailed in Saudi Arabia 2011 after posting a video on YouTube of herself, wearing a black headscarf and sunglasses, driving a car. The act provoked death threats and spurred her to start the campaign.

In another tweet, the campaigner said: "Saudi Arabia will never be the same again. The rain begins with a single drop."

Restrictive rules remain

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia follows a strict form of Wahhabi Islam that bans the mixing of sexes at public events and places numerous curbs on women, including needing the permission of a male guardian to work or travel. These restrictions are enforced by religious police.

Saudi women will not have to get permission from their male guardians to take driving lessons, ambassador bin Salman told CNN.

However, rules that govern the guardianship of women will continue to restrict many aspects of everyday life for the country's female population.

Liesl Gerntholtz, executive director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, told CNN that while being allowed to drive was a "very important step," there was still a long way to go for Saudi women.

"This prohibition on driving is just one in a vast series of laws and policies which prevent women from doing many things," she said. "The guardianship rule stops women from making every decision in her life without the assistance of a male relative, even if that relative is her 7-year-old son."

Economic gains

The move to ease some restrictions on women has huge implications for the Saudi economy and women's ability to work. It is the latest in a series of changes that have been rippling through Saudi Arabia since the rise of 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince, appointed to the position by his father in June, is spearheading a plan to reform and transform the Saudi economy by 2030 and, in line with that goal, increase the number of women in the workforce.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman viists the White House, March 14, 2017.

Marriam Mossalli, a Saudi entrepreneur who founded a Jeddah-based consultancy firm specializing in luxury marketing, Niche Arabia, told CNN that "with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, things are happening quite quickly, at a 'millennial' speed," compared with the past -- and that her generation had already witnessed many firsts.

The decision to let women drive will allow the debate to move on to other, more important issues, she said, after years of sensationalized media coverage focused on that one question.

"We can go now beyond that and look at the real issues we have, more entrepreneurs, more women in the workforce, and this is why the ban was lifted, to facilitate putting women in the workforce," she said.

"A driver can be costly, around $400-800 a month, while an average entry level income for a woman working for example as a school teacher is $1,600... almost half of your salary is going to a driver. This is an economical decision and a human rights one."

Mossalli, a social media influencer whose company helped to organize the first public sports day for women in Saudi history, added: "Being conservative and contemporary are not mutually exclusive. You can be a modern conservative Saudi."

Religious body supports decree

The Saudi Senior Scholars Council, Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, "commended" the royal order allowing women to drive in a statement Wednesday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

"The majority of the members of the Senior Scholars Council said that the religious ruling allows women's driving of vehicles and they do not see what prevents women from driving vehicles in the light of religious and regulatory guarantees to maintain and respect women," SPA said of the statement.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture said allowing women to drive was in line with the leadership's vision for the country and would bring both economic and social benefits.

"It constitutes another important measure in a series of steps aiming to enable all Saudis to take part in the nation's development," Culture Minister Awwad Alawwad said in a statement. "The decision emphasizes the continuation of the Kingdom's trajectory of reform and development."

The leadership will ensure that the infrastructure is in place to support the change, he added, including setting up driving schools so women can take lessons.