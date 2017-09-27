Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi Kurds have voted overwhelmingly in favor of declaring independence from Iraq in a historic and controversial referendum that could have wide-ranging implications for the Middle East.

The official result, announced by the Kurdish electoral commission on Wednesday, represents a step towards independence for the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq and areas it claims, and puts Kurdish authorities on a collision course with their counterparts in Baghdad.

JUST WATCHED Who are the Kurds? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Who are the Kurds? 01:40

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for the referendum to be annulled and for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to engage in dialogue as guided by the constitution. His comments come a day after he ordered the Kurds to yield control of their airports to the central government by Friday.

The KRG, however, says the referendum will give it a mandate for talks to secede from Iraq, although Baghdad has already ruled out such talks.

Read More